Chris Dudley says COVID antibody test saved his parents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 antibody testing is in demand as people worry about immunity, and one person who is pushing for the use of these tests is Chris Dudley.

Dudley was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers from 1990 to 1997 and 2001 to 2003. But he’s also the first NBA player with Type 1 Diabetes and the founder of the Chris Dudley Foundation.

Off the court, he’s passionate about inspiring and supporting others, particularly those with health challenges. As part of this passion, Dudley initially invested in, and eventually became Chairman of the Board of Diabetomics, a Portland based global medical diagnostics company that works to advance healthcare through innovative, non-invasive point-of-care testing.

Although both his elderly parents were vaccinated, to ensure they had sufficient antibodies he wanted them to take Diabetomics’ CovAb test — a rapid, oral fluid based anti-body test to detect Delta and Omicron neutralizing antibodies. The test revealed that neither of his parents had remaining antibodies and would require a COVID booster to be fully protected.

