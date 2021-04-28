City Council sides with Cafe Nell over noise complaints

Neighbors said speakers at restaurant make it too loud

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite noise complaints from neighbors in a Northwest Portland neighborhood, Cafe Nell will be allowed to keep its outdoor speakers following a unanimous vote from the Portland City Council.

The restaurant at NW 20th and Kearney expanded its outdoor operations into its parking lot to accommodate diners. It also added propane heaters and speakers.

Wednesday afternoon, neighbors testified the noise was too much.

“I understand we’re in unusual times, but we’re also dealing with excessive noise from the patrons in our homes,” said Renee Mercado. “Adding speakers only makes people talk louder.”

Cafe Nell (KOIN 6 News)

Cafe Nell owner Vanessa Preston said, “We’ve been here 12 years, we an an integral part of the community and we’ve always bent over backward to be neighborly.”

The City Council encouraged neighbors who voiced complaints to work with Cafe Nell to find a compromise.