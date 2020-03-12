1  of  3
Clackamas County among 3 new cases of COVID-19

Overall, 24 presumed positive cases in Oregon at this time

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Clackamas County Thursday, as health officials also said 2 other cases were diagnosed in Washington County.

A Clackamas County man between 35-54 had close contact with a previous case. The new Washington County cases are women older than 55 who are considered to be community-spread cases, the Oregon Health Authority said.

Overall there are now 24 cases in Oregon, 10 of them in Washington County.

