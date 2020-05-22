Clackamas County approved for Phase 1 of reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County has been approved for Phase I of reopening, according to the office of Governor Kate Brown on Friday. The county will start Phase I on Saturday, May 23.

Going into Phase I this weekend, Clackamas County will now be able to allow gatherings of up to 25 people with physical distancing. Bars, restaurants, gyms, malls, and other personal services will also be allowed to open. For business owners who feel they are ready to open their doors to customers this weekend, guidelines on how to do so safely are available online.

After submitting an application on Tuesday, Clackamas County is the first of the tri-counties to get approval for the governor’s office to begin the reopening process. On Friday, Washington County announced that officials had submitted an application for reopening with the hopes of entering Phase I by Monday, June 1.

