Clackamas County to submit Phase 1 reopening application

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County, one of 3 counties in Oregon that did not submit an application with Gov. Kate Brown’s office to re-open last week, plans to submit its application by the end of business on Tuesday.

The Clackamas County commissioners voted unanimously to submit the application “as expeditiously as possible,” officials said in a release late Tuesday afternoon.

County staff met with the commissioners to show their plan to meet the 7 conditions Gov. Brown outlined as necessary before any reopening would be approved.

In a statement, Clackamas County Disaster Management Director Nancy Bush said, “Once the Governor approves our plan, we must continue to work together as a community to protect ourselves and others from the risks of COVID-19. This includes washing your hands, keeping your physical distance, and wearing face coverings in public.”

Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah counties did not apply last week. Multnomah County presented their ideas earlier Tuesday to the Portland City Council.

