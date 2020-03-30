Live Now
Clackamas Fire in need of PPE donations

Coronavirus

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas Fire is going to straight to their community for help. The department is asking for any donations of personal protective equipment.

The much-needed PPEs will go to first responders who are treating a growing number of COVID-19 cases while outside a hospital. Clackamas Fire is looking for face masks—either N95 or surgical, but dust masks will also be accepted. They are also in need of gloves, disposable gowns, and hand sanitizer.

Any donations do have to be unused and unopened. Those donations can be made to the Clackamas Fire Marshal’s office at SE Oak Grove in Milwaukie. You can stop by to drop materials off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

