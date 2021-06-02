Clackamas, Marion, Clark counties lag in COVID vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced updates to county risk levels. From June 4 through June 10, there will be 13 counties in High Risk, four at Moderate Risk and 19 at Lower Risk. Clatsop County moves down to Lower Risk, while Lane and Polk counties move down to Moderate Risk.

Polk County submitted an equity plan to OHA but will not move to Lower Risk until it vaccinates at least 65% of its residents 16-and-older. Right now, they’re at 61%.

Neither Marion nor Clackamas counties are eligible to move to Lower Risk at this time. According to the OHA website, Clackamas County is making progress — the county has submitted its equity plan and has 61% of its residents vaccinated. Meanwhile, Marion County has not yet submitted its equity plan and the county’s vaccination rate is much lower at 56.8%.

Overall, the state of Oregon is inching closer to Gov. Brown’s goal of 70% vaccination. The official measurement from the CDC is 65.8% of the eligible population 18-and-older has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

OHA projects the state will hit the 70% mark by July. Once the state meets the goal, COVID risk levels will be removed.

Clark County lagging

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state will reopen on June 30, but that could happen sooner if the vaccination rate of 16-and-older hits 70%.

In Clark County, about 56% of residents 16-and-older have received at least one dose, and 47% are fully vaccinated as of May 30.

Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to COVID vaccine appointments through July 4. Call 833.VAX.HELP to get your code and schedule your appointment today!

The Tower Mall COVID-19 vaccination site is open for first- and second-doses through June 29. Both walk-ins and appointments are available.

A clinic in Yacolt is set for Wednesday evening and another one at Woodland High School on Saturday. Pharmacies throughout Vancouver are also offering vaccinations.