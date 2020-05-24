Clackamas woman, 93, is Oregon’s 148th COVID death

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who suffered with underlying medical conditions, is the 148th person to die from COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials said Sunday.

The woman tested positive April 23 and died at her home on May 10, authorities said.

Another 43 confirmed cases plus 3 presumed cases of COVID-19 were reported, raising the cumulative total to 3927 since the outbreak began. The cases were reported in 12 different counties, with the most cases — 17 — in Washington County.

Oregon Health Authority — Coronavirus update

The Oregon Health Authority said they will now begin issuing their weekly report on Wednesdays instead of Tuesday beginning this week.