ClackCo Chair celebrating Thanksgiving with ‘many family and friends’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tootie Smith, who was elected to Clackamas County Chair in May, has stirred controversy over a Facebook post made early Saturday.

In a response to Governor Kate Brown’s mandated two-week halt to social gatherings, the Republican said, “My family will celebrate Thanksgiving with as many family and friends as I can find. Gov Brown is WRONG to order otherwise.”

My family will celebrate Thanksgiving with as many family and friends as I can find. Gov Brown is WRONG to order otherwise. Posted by Tootie Smith on Saturday, November 14, 2020

KOIN 6 reached out to Smith for comment Sunday and the Commissioner who doubled-down on her post.

“Well, as for my family, it’s always their choice to celebrate Thanksgiving or any holiday,” Smith said in a phone interview. “My family makes their own decisions. My family understands hygiene. They understand that if they’re sick they’ll stay home. They understand to wear masks in public. They understand to wash their hands. And, they understand to cover their mouth if they have a cough. We don’t need government telling us that.”

Smith stressed Brown’s restrictions violate the rights of her constituents. She also insisted Brown was picking and choosing specific coronavirus-related problems to deal with and ignoring ones many in Clackamas County that Smith sees as crucial.

“I’d like to know what she’s doing about the collateral damage of the shutdowns,” Smith said. “For instance, what is she doing about child abuse, domestic violence and suicides? [All this] depression is coming from job loss and being stuck at home and not being able to take advantage of the programs that are out there to help these types of people.”

Officials from the Office of Governor Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smith won the Clackamas County Chair race with 52% of the vote in an election back in May.