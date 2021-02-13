ClackCo man, 31, dies from COVID; 474 new cases recorded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Saturday COVID report from the Oregon Health Authority showed hospitalizations and ICU patients increased, another 43 people died and 474 new/presumptive cases were recorded in 30 Oregon counties.

Among those deaths in this report is a 31-year-old Clackamas County man who was diagnosed December 30 and died January 27. The oldest person was a 101-year-old Hood River woman who died February 11.

Of the new cases, a total of 150 were recorded in the tri-county region.

The complete list of cases and counties: Baker (1), Benton (19), Clackamas (25), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (22), Douglas (25), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (19), Klamath (3), Lake (4), Lane (52), Lincoln (1), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (30), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (51) and Yamhill (14).

Hospitalizations

This report found 49 patients in ICU, an uptick of one since Friday. The 216 people hospitalized is also an increase of 14 from the day before.

Vaccinations

The state immunization registry recorded 20,386 new doses added, bringing the cumulative total of first- and second-doses of the COVID vaccine administered to 669,988.

Mass vaccination sites in many parts of the state were closed by the winter storm for the weekend.