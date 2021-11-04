Clack.Co, PPS announce COVID vaccine clinics for kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for newly eligible children ages 5-to-11, clinics around Oregon are offering appointments for kids as the state is slated to receive thousands of doses for children.

Thousands of children’s vaccine doses slated for Oregon are still arriving, which is why most vaccine clinics are not yet offering vaccines for children – which are dosed differently than the vaccines for those 12-and-older.

However, starting next week, Clackamas County’s vaccine clinic — at Clackamas Town Center — will expand its current operation to offer Pfizer’s doses for children.

Clinic staff are setting up dressing rooms inside the mall retail space to help provide a less intimidating environment for kids.

Clackamas County’s children’s clinics will be held November 10 and 17, and December 1, 8, 15, and 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Other clinic dates include November 24 and December 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



More pharmacies are now opening up appointments in the next couple of weeks, as well as hospital connected clinics. Additionally, school clinics are planned across the state next week, with appointment details coming soon.

North Clackamas School District will hold vaccine clinics for kids on Thursdays on an appointment-only basis.

PPS will host pediatric vaccination clinics at eight elementary schools in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International.

Clinics will be held at the following schools:

Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary

Cesar Chavez School

Faubion School

Lent Elementary

Rigler Elementary

Rosa Parks Elementary

Scott Elementary

Sitton Elementary

The first clinic will be held Wednesday, November 10. PPS says they will announce details next week.

