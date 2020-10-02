Clark Co. COVID cases mount after Labor Day

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Over the last two weeks, Clark County has seen an uptick in cases of COVID-19. It’s something that health officials were worried would happen, and say the increase in cases in the county is a result of people getting together for Labor Day.

Coronavirus cases have gone up after every holiday–Memorial Day, Fourth of July–and now, we are seeing the effects of the social gatherings that happened over Labor Day weekend last month.

Clark County Deputy Health Officer Steven Krager speaks with KOIN via Zoom. October 2, 2020 (KOIN)

For Clark County, COVID-19 case numbers peaked in mid-July before they started to decline slightly in August. With the recent spike, health officials are concerned this trend will only continue as people get together for Halloween.

“Larger social gatherings that people might have–parties, that sort of thing–really try and avoid those with people outside your household, is going to be really key,” said County Deputy Health Officer Steven Krager. “We’ve seen, especially indoors, crowded places–it’s just a recipe for disaster.”

Krager said there is not a clear answer on whether or not parents should let their kids go trick or treating, but he did say it’s considered a high-risk activity.

“If you are planning to do something like trick-or-treating, it’s good that it’s outside, but avoiding groups of people outside your household is huge,” said Krager.

Instead, he suggested getting creative for the holiday with an alternative such as a candy treasure hunt at home.

Krager said he knows people are getting tired of social distancing, but also said the increase in cases is an indication that we’re not out of the woods yet. Ultimately, getting the numbers down will take a collective effort of everyone following the guidelines.

On Friday, another 39 people in Clark County tested positive for COVID-19, brining the total number of cases to 3,548. So far, 60 people in the county have died. There are 44 people who are currently in the hospital due to the virus.