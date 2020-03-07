Clark Co. Health confirms first coronavirus case

The confirmed case is a man in his 70s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Clark County, Washington, marking the county’s first case of the novel COVID-19, Clark County Public Health officials announced Friday night.

The confirmed case is a male patient in his 70s. The man has been in isolation while the test results were pending, and will remain quarantined now that he has tested positive, said CCPH. Officials did not give details on how the man may have contracted the virus.

Health officials are now working to identify people who have come into contact with the patient.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.