Clark Co. seeing record-breaking COVID-19 numbers

Doctor holding oxygen ambu bag over patient given oxygen to patient by intubation tube in ICU/Emergency room

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Largely powered by the delta variant, a surge of COVID-19 cases is hitting the region hard — to the point of record-breaking numbers in Clark County.

Clark County health leaders say they are seeing the highest-ever level of COVID-19 cases in the area, with 225 new cases a day last week. They say 23% of hospital beds in the county are currently filled with COVID-19 patients.

Only 58.5% percent of eligible people in Clark County are fully vaccinated, according to the county’s vaccine dashboard.

Health officials say they are wary of the upcoming cooler months, and an increase in indoor gatherings with schools starting back up.