Clark County applies for Phase 3 of reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County public health officials applied to move the county into Phase 3 of reopening under the governor’s four-phased plan on Friday.

The county first entered Phase 2 of the reopening plan earlier this month on June 5. All Washington counties are required to spend three weeks in each phase before moving forward with the process. Friday was the earliest the county could apply to move on to the next phase.

Earlier this week, Eileen Quiring, the Clark County Council Chair, joined AM Extra to talk about where they stand in reopening, their prospects for Phase 3 approval and when Phase 4 might be attainable.