Clark County confirms 10th COVID-19 case

Coronavirus

The patient had contact with a confirmed case

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tenth person has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Clark County, health officials confirmed Sunday.

The case is a man in his 70s who had contact with an existing Clark County confirmed case.

The man is in quarantine and is recovering at home.

