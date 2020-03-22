Clark County confirms 10th COVID-19 case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tenth person has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Clark County, health officials confirmed Sunday.
The case is a man in his 70s who had contact with an existing Clark County confirmed case.
The man is in quarantine and is recovering at home.
