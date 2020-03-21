Clark County confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people have tested positive for novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Clark County, officials confirmed Saturday.

The additions bring the county’s total to nine.

Two of the three new cases are a man and woman in their 80s. The third is a woman in her 40s.

The senior woman had contact with a confirmed case in Clark County and was quarantined when she developed symptoms. She is currently in hospital care and has not exposed the virus to anyone.

The younger woman had no known contact with a confirmed case and is recovering at home in quarantine.

Health officials said they are still investigating whether the older man had contact with a confirmed case. He is currently in hospital care.

