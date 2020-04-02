Clark County PPE shortage ‘frustrating’ to officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County officials are frustrated they haven’t received as much personal protective equipment as counties in the Seattle area.

Clark County Councilor John Blom told KOIN 6 News their supplies of masks, gowns and gloves are critically low.

“I don’t know if it’s a shortage of things coming into the state or if it’s coming into the state and staying in the Puget Sound area, because at this point, they have been the epicenter, but it’s been really frustrating trying to get answers,” Blom said.

Clark County Councilor John Blom, April 2, 2020 (KOIN)

He said Clark County has only received 1500 sets of gloves and a few hundred masks from the state. At one point, the county only had a 24-hour supply before donations came in. King County has 20 times as many cases as Clark County, but Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler said Clark County still deserves a larger share.

