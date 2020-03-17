Clark County sees first COVID-19 deaths

Two COVID-19 patients in Clark County passed away Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two COVID-19 patients in Clark County passed away Monday evening, according to officials.

These mark the first deaths that the county has seen in the coronavirus crisis. Clark County Public Health is currently holding a press conference to discuss more information.

The patients were a husband and wife, both aged 80-years-old who lived in separate long-term care facilities but had close contact. They were hospitalized about a week prior after testing positive for COVID-19. Those who were around them, including staff at the care centers the two patients were at, are now in quarantine.

“This is not a time to fear,” said one health official. “This is a time to be pragmatic and follow every precaution.”

The officials urged people to continue following guidelines laid out by health officials and organizations, saying social distancing does work.

The county’s first case was confirmed on March 6. Four total cases have been confirmed since then.

KOIN Complete Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Tips from the Oregon Health Authority:

Never visit a hospital or long-term-care facility if you have a fever or cough.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces like bathrooms, desks, countertops, doorknobs, computer keyboards, faucet handles, toys and cell phones.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home and away from others if you are ill.

After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms mirror those of the flu, including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and general feelings of illness.

More information

CDC — Coronavirus

World Health Organization – Coronavirus information

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this developing story.