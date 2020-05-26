Clark County to update status of outbreak, reopening plans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County is slated to address a recent outbreak of the coronavirus that took place at a food processing plant — a setback that put the county’s reopening progress at a standstill.

The county’s Director of Health Dr. Alan Melnick announced he will give a briefing at 1:30 p.m. to go over the county’s next steps in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods, where at least 65 employees have tested positive for the virus last week.

The state ordered the processing plant to pause all operations on May 19 to prevent further spread of the virus between employees. Subsequently, Clark County’s application to enter Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee’s reopening plan was put on hold.

All employees at Firestone have undergone testing in the last week. As of Tuesday, the company said there were 87 negative tests with a few still pending.