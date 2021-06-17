Clark County vaccine outreach eyes BIPOC community

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County public health officials continue their efforts to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all, especially the BIPOC community.

Clark County officials say that communities of color continue to be vaccinated at lower rates. Looking at the data of who has been vaccinated in Clark County, the overwhelming majority is white people — it then drops off dramatically for all people of color.

Over the past few months, Clark County health officials have made efforts to get the vaccine to those hardest hit. They’ve done things like creating mobile clinics to vaccinate hundreds of workers at four food processing facilities, along with hosting clinics in diverse communities while also partnering with organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

However, public health officials say more needs to be done. There are now several events happening now to help these communities.

The Tower Mall vaccination site is open through June 29. It runs from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday. It is also open later on Tuesdays, running from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary and public transportation is available. Plus, you can still get free Uber and Lyft rides for shots through July 4.

Fourth Plain Forward is also hosting a series of vaccination events, bringing vaccine clinics to some of Vancouver’s most diverse neighborhoods in the Fourth Plain Corridor.

A couple of clinics are still available at River City Church located at 2400 East Fourth Plain Boulevard, as well. One is happening this Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and another next Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Once again, no appointments or health insurance are necessary.

By bringing the vaccine to BIPOC and Latinx communities — organizers say they remove barriers to help folks take a steop toward recovery.