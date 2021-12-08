ClarkCo health officials warn against COVID misinformation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County public health leaders and city councilors held a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning where they said misinformation about the virus is putting lives at risk.

Dr. Alan Melnick refuted multiple false claims about vaccines and immunity to the virus during the briefing.

“When you get to the point when we’re going to have, well if we ever get there to have 100% of the population vaccinated, virtually all the cases would be vaccine breakthroughs,” said Melnick. “But we have to think about the numerator and the denominator here, and when you compare cases and the number of deaths for unvaccinated compared to vaccinated, the vaccines still win out… This is really critical for the public to understand this.”

Some county board members said it was unfortunate that public comment devolved to threats against the county health director.