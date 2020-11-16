Watch: ClarkCo officials talk logistics of COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials and doctors from the greater Clark County area will host a media briefing Monday afternoon to discuss Washington’s new restrictions pertaining to the coronavirus.

Physicians from Clark County Public Health, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver Clinic and Legacy Health are slated to discuss current COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, testing and prevention measures beginning at 1 p.m. Speakers will also answer questions from the media via Zoom, according to Clark County officials.

The briefing comes a day after Governor Jay Inslee announced a four-week set of statewide restrictions surrounding the coronavirus. The governor said the measures are aimed to not only prevent the spread of the virus, but to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed as cases grow.

Inslee followed up on his plea for Washingtonians to honor healthcare workers during the pandemic with a tweet Monday morning:

Health care workers like Clint have been caring for COVID-19 patients for 8 months.



Their efforts have been nothing short of heroic.



And they need our help. pic.twitter.com/gMGcTgn7F6 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 16, 2020

Under Washington’s new measures, most businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums beginning Tuesday. Retail stores —including grocery stores — must limit their indoor capacity to 25%.

Additionally, indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are also prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and have quarantined for seven days.

While weddings and funerals can still occur, starting Tuesday, ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people and receptions are prohibited. Real estate open houses will be prohibited, personal services — like hair salons — will be limited to 25% of maximum occupancy and professional services are required to mandate remote work when possible, and when not, to be restricted to 25% occupancy.

Under the new restrictions, only outdoor visits will be allowed at long-term care facilities and religious services will be capped at either 25% indoor occupancy or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.