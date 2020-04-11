Cluster of COVID-19 deaths at Oregon nursing home

Ten residents at facility died from virus

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Healthcare at Foster Creek April 11, 2020 (Google Street View)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cluster of coronavirus deaths have shaken the Healthcare at Foster Creek nursing home facility in Southeast Portland.

Ten residents at the facility have died from the virus, making it the largest cluster of deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. Six staff members at the facility also tested positive.

Senior care facilities have been especially vulnerable to the virus. Portland’s Laurelhurst Village recently witnessed five deaths. Nearly 30 staff members at the facility have tested positive for the virus as well.

Foster Creek and Laurelhurst are just two of the 26 care facilities that the Oregon Health Authority said have had either a resident or a staff member test positive.

(As of Friday night)

Senior care facilities:
26 confirmed cases of COVID-19
89 tests pending cases of COVID-19

Adult Foster Homes:
-6 confirmed cases of COVID-19
-9 tests pending of COVID-19

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

