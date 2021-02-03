Cocktails-to-go a lifeline, but not a silver bullet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Walking into Palomar on SE Division in Portland is an experience with live plants, lots of color and a living Cuban culture. But with COVID restrictions in place, a table for zero is the reality we’re all in.

Palomar is known for its specialty cocktails, which account for nearly half their revenue. Owner Ricky Gomez said they tried doing to-go orders with food only in November — and in 3 weeks they sold only $800.

Things are different now that cocktails-to-go is allowed in Oregon. In January they were able to send their customers home with their specialty cocktails — and they sold $10,000 in goods.

Owner Ricky Gomez of Palomar on SE Division in Portland is offering cocktails-to-go, February 2, 2021 (KOIN)

That wasn’t a record-breaking month but a stark contrast.

“It’s been a month since we’ve been allowed to do cocktails-to-go at Palomar, to be perfectly honest. The question of will it make a difference — it already has. It made a difference,” Gomez said. “We did more sales in one day than we did in 3 weeks of doing just food service.”

While cocktails-to-go is a vital lifeline for cocktail-centric bars like Palomar, Gomez — who is also part of the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon — said it’s not a silver bullet.

The alliance is working with leaders at the local level to get independent restaurateurs the help they need.

The next steps to save the restaurant scene would be grants from the federal government. Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer is the sponsor of the Restaurants Act of 2020, working to make that happen.







Restaurants were the first to close and likely will be the last to reopen.

“It always feels good to have our regulars come back supporting us,” Gomez said. “We’ve had some order once a week, which is phenomenal. This is just one little thing that is keeping us going right now and is allowing us to at least cover some of our costs that we are incurring.”