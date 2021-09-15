Columbia Sportswear CEO meets with Biden to discuss vaccine rule

Tim Boyle was among many big business leaders to meet with the president about his vaccine policy for companies with 100-plus workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Biden met with Oregon business leaders Wednesday to discuss sweeping new federal vaccine requirements.

The Biden administration announced last week that all employers with 100 or more employees must either mandate vaccines or weekly COVID-19 tests. The requirement will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official said.

Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle was among the big business leaders to meet with Biden on Wednesday.

Boyle has previously praised Biden’s vaccine mandate that’s expected to affect tens of thousands of workers in the Pacific Northwest. He said Columbia Sportswear has been a big advocate for vaccinating workers.

Columbia Sportswear plans to put the vaccine requirement in place as soon as federal guidelines are released.

The Biden administration’s decision has caused some backlash; Arizona recently became the first state to file a lawsuit to block the mandate for businesses.