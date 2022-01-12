Columbia Sportswear, Nike to fire unvaxxed employees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Columbia Sportswear announced they will terminate employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, the company said Wednesday.

Headquarter employees have until February 1 to be vaccinated or obtain a medical or religious exemption or they will be terminated.

The company first announced it supported President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate last year.

Columbia’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Richelle Luther, says for the company, it’s about more than the bottom line.



“What we’re seeing is the vaccines which are proving very effective at keeping people from serious illness and hospitalization, I think that’s where the most acute concern is at this point,” Luther said.



Tim Boyle, CEO of Columbia Sportswear, joined the president and other CEO’s in a meeting at the White House back in September.

Nike announced a similar requirement. Workers have until Saturday to get vaccinated.