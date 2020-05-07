Comcast, Hillsboro School District partner to provide free internet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro School District has teamed up with Comcast’s Oregon and Southwest Washington region to provide up to 650 families with free internet access.

The district announced the partnership on Thursday. The district said the goal of this alliance is to ensure Hillsboro School District students can access their distance learning materials under the stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comcast already has what they call “Internet Essentials,” a program designed to get internet access to low-income families and individuals. Not only is Comcast offering two free months of internet access to qualifying families that apply before June 30, but the school district is also purchasing an additional four months of service, totaling up to six months of free internet access.

“We are excited to enable free internet connectivity to many of our students and families in need,” said School Superintendent Mike Scott. “It is more important than ever that we make every effort to remain connected to our students who rely on us for not only academics, but also essential needs and social and emotional supports. This partnership allows us to stay connected to our students who need us most.”

The Internet Essentials program has helped 52,000 households since 2011. Interested families can visit their website for more information and instructions on how to apply.