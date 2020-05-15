Community Foundation for SW Washington awards nearly $600K

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington awarded nearly $600,000 in grants from the Southwest Washington COVID Response Fund over the last two weeks.

Since its conception, the SW Washington COVID Response Fund has now provided nearly $3.5 million in relief to Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania Counties. The most recent grants awarded through the Community Foundation were given to 15 local non-profits.

“Neighbors and friends across southwest Washington are responding in many ways, and this relief fund is another opportunity for all of us to help those who are hurting most,” said Jennifer Rhoads, President of the Community Foundation. “By giving what we can together, we will provide a stronger recovery for our region.”

The 95 grants awarded so far have gone towards organizations supporting access to housing, food technology, and health and safety equipment.

More information on how to donate to the fund can be found here.