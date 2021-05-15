Confederated Tribes report school age COVID-19 outbreak

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MISSION, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases among school children, prompting officials to schedule more vaccination clinics and cancel events.

The East Oregonian reports the Tribes reported on Wednesday that 14 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on the reservation over the past two weeks. Officials say the outbreak came after six weeks without one case reported among tribal members and patients eligible for care at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.

Officials say the 12 children who have the illness reportedly experienced symptoms and one adult was hospitalized in the outbreak.