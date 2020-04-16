Continued social distancing is ‘really hard, really important’

Dr. Jennifer Vines, lead health officer for the Tri-County region, says we aren't in the clear yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Social distancing is draining. Plain and simple. But public health officials are urging people to not throw in the towel just yet.

Despite the progress that’s been made in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jennifer Vines—the lead health officer for Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties—told KOIN 6 News people must continue staying home as much as possible.

“It’s really hard what we’re asking the public to do and it’s also really important,” Vines said. “We are not done with this, unfortunately.”

Vines expressed gratitude to those who’ve worked hard and made sacrifices to help flatten the curve, saying the efforts have kept our hospitals from being overwhelmed. But Vines and her colleagues in public health say we’re still not out of the woods.

And she knows how difficult social distancing can be, especially with all of the sunny spring weather we’ve been having.

“We in public health acknowledged that it can go a long way for your mental health and physical health to be outside and be active,” Vines said. “We ask that you stay close to home and that you maintain that 6-foot distance from others and you can be out with your immediate household.”

The question remains: When will things return to normal?

“I think we’re a ways from normal,” Vines said. “But I am hopeful in the coming weeks we’ll figure out smart ways for people to be together in ways they haven’t been recently and keep really close tabs on this virus and on our health systems.”