Cooking tutor goes online with pandemic meal tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — By now many of you have exhausted the playbook when it comes to cooking good meals at home. Fear not if you feel as though you can’t cook your way out of the same small handful of meals you make at home.

During normal times you’d expand your meal-making portfolio by consulting a cookbook or taking a cooking class. Now the cooking class can come to you.

Lauren Chandler is, essentially, an online cooking coach. She can help you grow the number of meals you know how to cook and help you stretch those leftovers into new meals.

“People with families who are saying, like, I feel like a short order cook, this is all I’m doing is cooking and cleaning and we’re sick of the same old thing that we’re going back to,” Chandler said. “How can we switch it up but not spend a ton of time in the kitchen?”

Like many ventures, she has pivoted her business temporarily away from in-person visits to a person’s kitchen to more of an “online” cooking coach, advising people new to cooking as well as more accomplished home cooks on new things they can cook, how to use different ingredient combinations and how to turn leftovers into a new meal the next day.

Lauren Chandler Cooks

It’s a lot of online advice to help people make the food they have go further.

“They’re usually not cooking at the time when I’m in their kitchen with them,” she told KOIN 6 News. “That’s an option but I find that it’s a more efficient use of the time to just have a conversation.”

She’s more oriented toward vegetables and plant-based ingredients but has plenty of inspiration for meat eaters. Her “online” help is suddenly in big demand as more and more home cooks try to turn up the dial on home cooked meal offerings.