Corbett school moves to distance learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Kindergarten to fifth-grade students at Corbett Arts Program with Spanish (CAPS) will pivot to short-term distance learning from Tuesday to Thursday, Sept. 28-30.

The school had one student test positive with COVID-19 and another who is presumed to have it. The small school also has 14 students in quarantine, with several others absent for other reasons.

With many students absent and to limit potential spread of COVID-19, the district decided to move away from in-person instruction for three days as a cautionary measure. No school will be held Friday, Oct. 1, for an in-service day.

CAPS teaches kindergarten to eighth grade and has about 170 students.