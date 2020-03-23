Regional COVID-19 updates: 1 new death in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from March 23, 2020 in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Clark County, including one death. The man who died was 80-years-old and tested positive last week. He died on Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll up to four.

The other two cases include a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s. The man had close contact with a confirmed case and was quarantined. He is recovering at home. The woman had no known contact with a confirmed case and she is currently hospitalized.

‘Stay at home’ order from Gov. Brown

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued Executive Order 20-12, which significantly tightens social distancing guidelines.

The order directs everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible. It also adds a batch of new businesses that must temporarily close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Brown issued a statement Monday that said her decision to execute the order was fueled by the crowds that formed over the weekend.

“I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing,” Brown said in the release. “Then I urged the public to follow these recommendations. Instead, thousands crowded the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks, and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I’m ordering it. To save lives and protect our community.”

Oregon Bar Association closed

The Oregon Bar Association will be closed to all visitors through at least March 31, officials announced. Services remain available online and by phone: 503.620.0222 or 800.452.8260.

This comes on the heels of the Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters put restrictions on court proceedings.

Oregon State Parks close

The governor ordered all Oregon State Parks to close. The Parks Department had previously slated campground closures for April 3, but after new guidance from the governor “and clear signs that travelers are not following advice to avoid full parks,” officials determined the closure was more immediately needed.

