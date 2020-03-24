Regional COVID-19 updates: Portland Marathon still scheduled

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from March 24, 2020 in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Portland Marathon remains on at this time

Organizers for the Portland Marathon said the event remains on as scheduled for October 4, 2020 — at this time.

“At this time, all events associated with the Portland Marathon are scheduled to take place as planned. In the extremely unlikely event that current health concerns continue into October, we will take extraordinary measures to ensure a safe environment for the race,” officials said in a release.

There are transfer-withdrawal-deferral policies already in place. Runners are encouraged to register soon and save $15 by registering before March 31.

Vancouver closes parks

All active recreation areas in Vancouver city parks are closed and will stay closed through April 30.

Also, the Columbia River and Esther Short Park water features are turned off through April 30. All the structures are also closed at this time.

Vancouver coronavirus updates

‘Stay at home’ order from Gov. Brown

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued Executive Order 20-12, which significantly tightens social distancing guidelines.

The order directs everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible. It also adds a batch of new businesses that must temporarily close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Brown issued a statement Monday that said her decision to execute the order was fueled by the crowds that formed over the weekend.

Oregon’s new reality: What’s not open, what’s essential

The governor’s order prohibits these businesses from operating at this time:

Amusement parks, aquariums, arcades, art galleries (without appointment), barber shops and hair salons, bowling alleys, cosmetic stores, dance studios, esthetician practices, fraternal organizations facilities, furniture stores, gyms and fitness studios (including climbing gyms), hookah bars, indoor and outdoor malls (i.e., all portions of a retail complex containg stores and restaurants in a single area), indoor party places (including jumping gyms and laser tag), jewelry shop and boutiques (unless it’s exclusively pick-up or delivery), medical spas, facial spas, day spas and non-medical massage therapy, museums, nail and tanning salons, non-tribal card rooms, skating rinks, senior activity centers, ski resorts, social and private clubs, tattoo/piercing parlors, tennis clubs, theaters, yoga studios, youth clubs.

These are all in addition to her earlier executive order closing restaurants, bars, taverns, brewpubs, coffee shops, cafes and donut shops for any in-site consumption; however, pick-up and delivery are still allowed.



TriMet continues operations

TriMet is asking for its riders to only use transit unless absolutely necessary under Governor Brown’s new order to stay home. Buses and trains will continue to operate as usual for essential workers such as medical staff, first responses, and others specified under the order. Those who rely on transit are asked to maintain a 6-foot distance from each other.

Updates from March 23, 2020

This story will be updated throughout the day.

KOIN Complete Coverage: Coronavirus Pandemic