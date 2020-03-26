This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from March 26, 2020 in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Deschutes Brewery lays off 300

Deschutes Brewery announced Wednesday it will lay off 300 employees and close its pubs and tasting rooms.

Deschutes Brewery is Oregon’s leading producer of craft-beer, having sold over 60,000 barrels of beer statewide last year.

Hood River limits lodging

The City of Hood River has ordered all lodging stays for discretionary travel to cease immediately. Tourism lodging restrictions will affect motels, hotels, short-term vacation rentals, hosted home shares, bed and breakfasts, RV parks and campgrounds in the City of Hood River from March 26 until April 14, unless extended.

Sherwood announces small business program

Sherwood Mayor Keith Mays announced a Small Business Emergency Relief Program that commits $100,000 to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualified businesses are eligible to receive up to $2,500 per business.

For specific questions about the program, contact Bruce Coleman, Economic Development Manager at 503.625.4206 or by email at colemanb@sherwoodoregon.gov

Salem Health asks for public’s help

Salem Health is asking for help to sew 10,000 masks for those healthcare workers. This week, employees at Salem Hospital have bagged hundreds of mask-making kits – enough for nearly 10,000 masks. The kits include surgical paper fabric, instructions and a bag for the finished product.

March 25 updates below

Oregon reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 57 new cases

Two more people have died in Oregon from COVID-19, bringing the overall total in the state to 10. An 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County died Tuesday and a 73-year-old Marion County woman died Monday. Both women had underlying medical conditions and died one day after testing positive for the coronavirus.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, another 57 confirmed cases were reported by the Oregon Health Authority in 12 different counties. Of these, 11 were in Marion County.

OHA updates their website with new information once per day.

Recreational fishing

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife suspended all recreational fishing in Washington starting March 25. The closure will last at least until 5 p.m. on April 28.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife decided to follow Washington’s example by closing recreational salmon and steelhead fishing in the Columbia River starting March 26 at 11:59 p.m.