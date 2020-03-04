Coronavirus deaths: 10 in Washington, 1 in California

Coronavirus

California death is the 1st outside of Washington state

by: Gene Johnson, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A pair of workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport wear masks Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. Six of the 18 Western Washington residents with the coronavirus have died as health officials rush to test more suspected cases and communities brace for spread of the disease. All confirmed cases of the virus in Washington are in Snohomish and King counties. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) – The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 11 with a victim succumbing in California — the first reported fatality outside Washington state.

Officials in Placer County, northwest of Sacramento, said Wednesday an elderly adult who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. They said the victim had underlying health conditions.

Washington also announced another death Wednesday, bringing its total to 10. Most of the deceased were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle.

