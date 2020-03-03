Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Facts about the coronavirus can help keep you safe and well

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The spread of the coronavirus in more than 60 countries has been rivaled by the spread of fear. The vast majority of the illnesses around the world are mild, with fever and cough. A much smaller percentage of cases are severe and involve pneumonia, particularly in elderly people and people with underlying medical conditions.

And while there is no novel coronavirus vaccine currently, there are facts that you should know.

Here’s a look at what we know, myths that make the rounds and how you can protect yourself.

Let’s start globally and then focus in on Oregon and Washington.

ITS NAME

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people and many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.

This new coronavirus was first detected in China and has now been detected in 60 locations internationally, including in the United States. Its name is “coronavirus disease 2019” and abbreviated to COVID-19.

ITS SPREAD

Person-to-person spread of COVID-19 was first reported among close contacts of returned travelers from Wuhan.

During the week of February 23, CDC reported community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 in California (in two places), Oregon and Washington. Community spread in Washington resulted in the first death in the United States from COVID-19, as well as the first reported case of COVID-19 in a health care worker, and the first potential outbreak in a long-term care facility.

FACTS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity

The risk of getting COVID-19 in the U.S. is currently low.

Someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people.

You can help stop COVID-19 by knowing the signs and symptoms: Fever – Cough – Shortness of breath. Seek medical advice is you develop symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with an ongoing spread of coronavirus

There are simple things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy: Wash your hands, don’t touch your eyes, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue

MYTHS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

True or False?

TRAVELING

Yes, Spring Break is coming up. Should you keep your plans in place? Yes. The CDC has identified China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand as places with a risk of community spread of coronavirus. Stay away from those spots and you should be fine.

SHOULD I WEAR A MASK?

If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected COVID-19 infection.

you are taking care of a person with suspected COVID-19 infection. Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

If you need to wear a mask, the CDC cautions that facial hair can interfere with those devices.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OREGON

The Oregon Health Authority is now updating their coronavirus page on their website with information about the situation. As of early on March 3, 2020, only 3 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Another 17 had negative results and 8 more are pending. They’re currently monitoring 101 people who may have been exposed.

Two people in Washington County had presumptive positive results. One of them, an employee at Forest Hills Elementary School, is in Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Facility in Hillsboro for treatment. The other person is self-quarantined at home. Some of the medical staff who came in contact with the hospitalized patient has self-quarantined.

Clackamas County declared a coronavirus “state of emergency” on Monday, a move that gives the county leverage to repare for any more coronavirus incidents.

Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego underwent a deep cleaning and is scheduled to re-open Thursday.

An employee of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is hospitalized in nearby Walla Walla, Washington, and is the third COVID-19 case to emerge in Oregon.

Officials said Tuesday more cases of coronavirus are likely in Oregon.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN WASHINGTON

Nine people in Washington state died from the coronavirus. Eight people were from King County and one from Snohomish County. All died at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Most of the people who died were residents at the Life Care Center nursing care facility in Kirkland, Researchers have said the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the state, and experts said more cases would likely be reported in Washington, Oregon and California as testing ramps up.

The Clark County Public Health Department has an updated web page with information about the coronavirus. As of early March 3, 2020, officials said there are no cases of COVID-19 in Clark County. The risk in Clark County remains low. There is no evidence the virus is spreading widely in our community.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO

The best thing to do is to stay informed. Wash your hands. Don’t shake hands — do the elbow bump instead. Pay attention. Use common sense.