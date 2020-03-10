Coronavirus keeps Grand Princess away from Port of Astoria

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered the cruise ship to hold off the California coast Thursday, March 5, to await testing of those aboard, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Grand Princess, the cruise ship that just docked in Oakland with dozens of positive coronavirus patients, will not dock at the Port of Astoria as originally scheduled.

The cruise ship was scheduled to pull into the Port of Astoria on March 31. However, port officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News there is not enough time to quarantine crew members, then deep-clean the ship prior to its scheduled arrival.

The Grand Princess pulled into the Port of Oakland on Monday with more than 3500 people aboard — 21 of them infected with the new virus. Some people waved from their balconies or left their cabins to go onto the decks.

It’s unclear how many travelers would get off the ship Monday — the captain told passengers that not everyone would.

Quarantined ‘Grand Princess’ scheduled for Astoria

About 1100 crew members, 19 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Carrying multiple people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Grand Princess maintains a holding pattern about 30 miles off the coast of San Francisco, Sunday, March 8, 2020. The cruise ship is scheduled to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

“Why the ship will stay off the coast with the crew on board can be a subject of speculation, or not,” the Port of Astoria posted on their website. “Based on the recent interview President Donald Trump expressed his personal opinion saying he doesn’t want the numbers of coronavirus cases in US to double because of one ship. Since it all comes down to numbers with President Trump it makes sense to keep the crew on the ship knowing that out of 45 people tested for coronavirus 2 guests and 19 crew members tested positive. There is only one problem, people are not numbers and COVID-19 is not a stock share.”

Third ship impacted

Thousands of passengers on a third Princess Cruises ship are being kept on board while crew members get tested for COVID-19.

The Caribbean Princess, on a 10-day trip to the Panama Canal, was scheduled to dock in Grand Cayman on Monday. But the Çalifornia-based cruise line said it will keep passengers and crew from disembarking, and instead will pick up test kits after notifying the CDC that two crew members had transferred from a Princess ship in California where a guest had tested positive for COVID-19.

