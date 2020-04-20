Coronavirus Podcast: A new way to count the dead

Will change in protocol lead to spike in death toll?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite the dozens that have died in Oregon after contracting the coronavirus, there is concern that the death toll may actually be higher.

Now, state officials are looking at changing the way presumptive cases of coronavirus are counted and that could lead to a spike in the death toll. It has already happened in New York state.

Reporter Wayne Havrelly joins the KOIN Podcast Network with a look at when that change could take place and why presumptive coronavirus deaths weren’t being counted in the first place.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, GooglePlay or Podbean.