Coronavirus Podcast: A question of faith

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The constant sadness that comes along with the coronavirus pandemic is enough to test almost anyone’s faith.

Even for the True Believer.

Reporter Dan Tilkin joins the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about his reporting on Pastor Perry Hanchey who got sick, almost gave up and found the faith he needed to fight his way back.

