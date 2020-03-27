Coronavirus Podcast: A warning from Washington County

What do the high numbers on the West side of the Portland Metro mean for the rest of the state?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In late February, Oregon’s first positive test for coronavirus came from a hospital in Washington County.

By the end of this week, Washington County had the most cases of any county in the state with 122.

KOIN 6 Reporter Lisa Balick has been tracking those numbers and talking to Washington County Health officials.

She joins the KOIN Podcast network to explain how experts think the virus spread the way it did in Washington County and why they have such a high number of cases. She also talks about what we can expect to see in other counties based on what’s happening on there..

Listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify, GooglePlay or Podbean.

