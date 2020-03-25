Coronavirus Podcast: Alone and at risk

How social distancing could put already isolated senior citizens in more danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since Oregon declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, calls for police service in Portland are down. But, according to the same media release from Portland Police Bureau: suicides are up.

Today, a conversation with KOIN Digital Reporter Hannah Ray Lambert about the dangers of isolation for the elderly, staying in touch without touching and how you can help senior citizens bear the especially brutal brunt of being alone.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from iTunes, Spotify, GooglePlay or Podbean.

