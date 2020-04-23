Coronavirus Podcast: Child Psychology

Doctor: Kids are resilient, but need parents to help them cope

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing all of our lives, forever. The social isolation that comes along with trying to flatten the curve can be difficult for anyone to deal with.

But, a lack of any social interaction for children can be especially challenging.

Today, child psychologist Dr. Julianna Sapianza joins us to chat about the impact of isolation on kids, now and into the future. She weighs in on the ways to help kids cope now and succeed when they return to their social groups.

