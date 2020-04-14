Coronavirus Podcast: Crop concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like most other industries, agriculture is struggling in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with continued supply chain issues and summer harvest season on the horizon, farmers and ranchers are bracing to deal with an unprecedented threat to their way of life.

Digital reporter Hannah Ray Lambert joins the KOIN Podcast Network with details on a big drop in demand, why some farmers have been forced to dump products down the drain and the potential for even more problems down the road.

Plus, Oregon Governor Kate Brown elaborates on the pact with Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Governor Gavin Newsom of California to slowly reopen the West Coast as the coronavirus curve appears to be flattening.

