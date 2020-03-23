Coronavirus Podcast: Demanding Action

Mayors call for Governor to tell Oregonians to stay home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There has been a line drawn in the sand.

25 Metro-Portland area Mayors demand action on the coronavirus pandemic from Oregon Governor Kate Brown. It follows a Friday night press conference that left many Oregonians confused about the message Brown was trying to send.

Sunday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler took things a step further, tweeting that if Governor Brown didn’t take action, he would.

Reporter Dan Tilkin has been tracking this developing story and joins us to explain what failed over the weekend, what he expects to happen next and the political implications of any decision that is made.

Plus, Spring Break is broken. As it appears more likely that hundreds of thousands of kids won’t be returning to school for at least another six weeks, KOIN 6 News Anchor Jenny Hansson talks about juggling life with two daughters at home and a business that is trying to save the school year.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify, GooglePlay or Podbean.

