Coronavirus Podcast: Dispatches from an infection hotspot

Regional VA volunteers prepare to assist in New York’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (KOIN)

Portland-based nurse checks in from a hospital in the Bronx

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Veterans’ Affairs Nurse Danielle Pauli served two tours of duty in Iraq. Now, she’s volunteering as part of the medical army fighting the coronavirus at a hospital in the Bronx, New York.

After KOIN 6 reporter Jacquelyn Abad had the chance to catch up with Pauli via video conference Tuesday morning, she stopped by the KOIN Podcast Network to share more of her story.

We chat about how Pauli ended up in New York, what she found when she arrived and the message she has for people here in our area.

