Coronavirus Podcast: (Don’t) Play Ball

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — America’s pastime is on hold.
March 26 was supposed to be Opening Day for the 2020 Major League Baseball season. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the season has been pushed back until mid-May at the earliest.
It is the first time games for all Major League teams have been postponed since the aftermath of September 11, 2001. Currently, there is no end in sight.
KOIN.com Managing Editor Tim Steele loves to talk baseball. He stops by to chat about how he fell in love with the game, what he already misses about it being gone, and what the movie Field of Dreams can teach us about it coming back.
Listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify, GooglePlay or Podbean.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.