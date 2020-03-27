Coronavirus Podcast: (Don’t) Play Ball

JUPITER, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: A general view of the stadium after the spring training game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 12, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. Major League Baseball is suspending Spring Training and the first two weeks of the regular season due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — America’s pastime is on hold.

March 26 was supposed to be Opening Day for the 2020 Major League Baseball season. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the season has been pushed back until mid-May at the earliest.

It is the first time games for all Major League teams have been postponed since the aftermath of September 11, 2001. Currently, there is no end in sight.

KOIN.com Managing Editor Tim Steele loves to talk baseball. He stops by to chat about how he fell in love with the game, what he already misses about it being gone, and what the movie Field of Dreams can teach us about it coming back.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify, GooglePlay or Podbean.