Coronavirus Podcast: Down to the wire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Give or take a few days, it has been three weeks since each state’s respective Governor, Kate Brown in Oregon and Jay Inslee in Washington, postponed school in an effort to increase social distancing and decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

In the time since, class is back in session several school districts in Oregon and Southwest Washington using distance learning.

But, not at all of them.

Portland Public Schools is one of the biggest districts in the Pacific Northwest. And, while some individual schools in the district have their distance learning programs up and running, others have not. Now, the clock is ticking for district officials to meet a Monday, April 13, deadline to be teaching every student in the district, from a distance.

KOIN 6 News reporter Lisa Balick has been tracking PPS progress toward that goal. She joins the KOIN Podcast Network to explain where they are right now, if they will be ready in time and how parents can be prepared to help.

Listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or Podbean.