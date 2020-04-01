Coronavirus Podcast: Financial help is on the way

Live Now
by: Ian Costello

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday brings the end of March and the beginning of April. As the coronavirus pandemic worsens, April 1 also brings another month of worrying about money.

Thanks to a massive federal rescue package, businesses big and small and almost every American will soon see stimulus payments.

KOIN 6 anchor Emily Burris joins us with some great insight into how much money we’re talking about, how you can get your share and the mistakes to avoid so you make sure you keep it.

